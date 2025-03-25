Decision made on Albrighton homes plan - with five-year land supply major factor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee discussed the application for 150 homes on land off Kingswood Road at this afternoon's meeting (Tuesday, March 25).

The proposal was recommended for approval, and the committee was told that the current situation with the authority's lack of a five-year-land supply, meant it 'strongly' supported giving the scheme planning permission.

The committee unanimously voted to approve the scheme, having earlier heard concerns from Albrighton councillor, Nigel Lumby, who said the community was not happy with the access plans for the site.

Currently it is proposed to use a 'ghost island' right-hand turn into the development.

Councillor Lumby said residents wanted a roundabout put in place to reduce concerns about speed and the potential for accidents.

But the committee heard from the council's planning department, and the developer behind the scheme, Wain Estates, who said a number of valuable trees would need to be removed to make space for the roundabout.

Earlier a council planning officer explained that the authority's lack of a five-year land supply meant the development was 'strongly recommended' for approval.