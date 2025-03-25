The second marmalade competition, painting workshops and Kington Castaways will be at a Kington venue this month

The month at Open Arms Kington at the Oxford will kick off with a Sunflower Social on Wednesday, April 2 from 10am until 12.30pm..

A hidden disabilities support group and network, wmeet monthly in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during its regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. It is free to attend.

Inner source painting workshops will take place throughout April and May.

Try source art painting—an approach to process painting using childlike materials, like poster paint and newsprint, that engages with your inner child’s intuition.

The workshops will be held on April 3, 10, 17 and 24 and on May 1, 15 and 22 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Contact hildachurch@mail.com for more details and prices.

Kington Castaways will be held on Sunday, April 6 from 12pm until 4pm.

This month’s desert island disc picks come from Beccy and Shaun Haydon from The Border Bean, Kington. The bar and café will be open throughout and it is free to attend.

On Sunday, April 13 from 12pm until 4pm Kington Folk Club Sunday Session will take place. It is a chilled live music session in the barn, and the bar and cafe will be open throughout. It is free to attend.

A family health day with drop in health clinics and advice for all the family will take place on Friday April 25 from 10am until 1pm. No appointments are necessary, the café will be open throughout and it is free to attend.

To end the month on a fabulous note, the town’s second Kington Marmalade Competition will take place on Sunday, April 27 from 12pm until 4pm.

Judging and results will be live from 12.30pm. There will be prizes for the best in class marmalade and the best in under 14’s.

To enter, pick up an entry form from Bee’s Knees Cookshop on Church Street or The Grapevine on High Street. The bar and café will be open throughout. It is free to attend.

For updates on all the events, follow them on Instagram or Facebook @OpenArmsKington, or subscribe to their newsletter by sending an email to info@openarmskington.co.uk