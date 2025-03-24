Yellow lines planned for roads near Shrewsbury college and primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A consultation has opened into the introduction of parking restrictions around the Wenlock Road area of Shrewsbury.

If the proposal goes ahead, restrictions would be put in place on roads close to Mereside Primary School and Shrewsbury College on London Road.

The consultation states the changes would "help avoid danger by providing safer parking and improved visibility, improved flow of traffic, and access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists wishing to use the roads and improve the amenities of the area".

Ebnal Road, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Restriction of waiting between Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm, would be enforced on parts of Ebnal Road, Huxley Close, London Road, New College Road, and Wenlock Road.

No stopping at any time on School Keep Clear markings would be added to a stretch of Wenlock Road near the northern boundary of Mereside Primary.

Documents relating to the consultation, which is open until April 2, can be viewed at Shrewsbury Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.

Those wishing to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals are asked to email or write to the addresses above, as objections cannot be accepted over the phone.