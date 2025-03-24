There will be live music at the legion in Llandrindod Wells this week

The Jesters will be performing on Saturday, March 29

The Jesters will be performing there on Saturday, March 29 from 8.30pm until late.

They will perform music for all giving everyone a chance to dance at the Royal British Legion Club on Tremont Road.

Tickets are £5 and they can be booked by contacting the legion on (01597) 822558 or by emailing rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.