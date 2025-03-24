Police smell a rat after errant motorist blames rodent for not wearing a seatbelt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said the routine traffic stop in Telford took an unexpected turn when PC Hughes discovered the reason behind a driver's seatbelt violation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The motorist claimed he had unbuckled to retrieve his pet rat that had fallen from its perch on his shoulder.

"Upon returning to the vehicle, PC Hughes confirmed the unusual explanation - finding the rodent comfortably positioned on the driver's shoulder.

"PC Hughes issued a warning about the dangers of driving with unrestrained pets, particularly those of the shoulder-riding variety."