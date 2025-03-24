Missing persons, a burglary and domestic incidents have kept Kington police busy in recent weeks
PC Emma Turberfield submitted a report to Kington Town Council recently.
She said in recent weeks there have been three reports of missing persons, all of whom were found safe and well.
There was also a report of a burglary where offenders attempted to gain entry to a garage but nothing was stolen.
MC Turberfield said there had also been three domestic incidents, three anti-social behaviour or neighbour disputes and one report of criminal damage to a vehicle.
Members noted the contents of the report and thanked the officer for submitting it.