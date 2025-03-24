Man due in court charged with nine offences - including assault in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Twardun, 32, of Shakeford, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, is due to appear at magistrates court today.

West Mercia Police have confirmed Twardun faces a number of charges - including one relating to an incident in Newport on Sunday, March 8.

The charges include assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding, perverting the course of justice, witness intimidation, criminal damage to a dwelling, voyeurism, sharing an intimate photograph or film with the intention of causing distress, threats to kill, and breach of a crown court bail.

A spokesman for the police said the charges relate to a number of incidents which took place this month.