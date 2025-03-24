Activists hail success of rally as they campaign to improve water quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Around 100 people attended the event held at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Saturday, with campaigner and punk legend Feargal Sharkey addressing those present via video link.

The 'people's assembly', organised by Up Sewage Creek, included a showing of the local film 'Severn Wild' before group discussions on the question 'how will we ensure that future generations have clean water and healthy river ecosystems'.

Speaking after the event, Claire Kirby from Up Sewage Creek said: "Over a 100 people came to Theatre Severn to discuss what we can do to ensure future generations have access to healthy water and healthy river ecosystems.

"We had speeches from Feargal Sharkey and also James Locke from the River Don Project who explained the extent of the crisis and also proposed radical suggestions for how to fix it."

Group discussions at the event.

Part of the meeting was spent coming up with suggestions for what to do next.

Ms Kirby said: "The energy was incredible. People are angry about what the water companies and the politicians have let happen on their watch, but they are also full of ideas for what to do next and are eager to make change happen.

"After the breakout groups discussed ideas, we all came back together in the auditorium at the Walker Theatre and let each group put forward its top suggestions to the audience.

"The ideas ranged from giving the regulators greater powers - and more funding - to public ownership of the water infrastructure.

"There were conversations about decentralisation going hand in hand with renationalistation and a need for better communication of the extent of the crisis to the public.

"Other ideas included returning to a way of composting our waste straight back to the fields where it can help crops to grow without the need for expensive fertilisers and without it being mixed with other contaminants at sewage treatment plants like road runoff.

The group marched to the venue.

"Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, was in the audience as the ideas were discussed and was taking notes.

"There was also talk about Clive Lewis MP who has a Private Member’s Bill in Parliament this coming Friday which aims to overhaul the failing water system.

"All in all the assembly was an amazing success and proof that the people often know as much if not more than the politician.

"We had ordinary residents, farmers, anglers, councillors, and former Environment Agency and water company staff in the audience feeding in their own experiences.

"I left feeling incredibly humbled and inspired. It feels like people are ready for ideas like public ownership, the rights of the river, and community stewardship in a way they weren’t just a year or two ago.

"I firmly believe that, if given the opportunity, the people can fix this crisis."