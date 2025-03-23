Welsh MP David Chadwick sponsors a cross-party Bill in Parliament designed to secure fairer prices for farmers and food producers across the UK

David Chadwick, the Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe is one of 10 MPs from a range of political parties who have sponsored the Bill and will prepare its introduction into Parliament.

The NFU has worked together with the Chair of Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee and Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael on the details of the Food Supply Chain Fairness Bill.

The Bill would see the role of the Groceries Code Adjudicator (the regulator of the relationship between supermarkets and farmers/producers) strengthened, among other provisions aimed at improving fairness within the supply chain.

The introduction of the Bill follows a debate led by David Chadwick on improving fairness in the agricultural supply chain in Westminster Hall last month.

Along with strengthening the Groceries Code Adjudicator’s remit and resources, the legislation, officially known as the Food Products (Market Regulation and Public Procurement) Bill, will also support greater public procurement of locally produced food and enhanced origin labelling requirements.

It will also require coordination between the GCA and the Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator.

David Chadwick MP said: “Since being elected as the MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe I have made it my mission to secure a fair deal for our local farmers and farmers right across Wales and I led a debate in Parliament just last month calling for the regulator to be strengthened.

“It isn't right that large corporations can bully local producers into accepting low prices and shoddy treatment by using their collective buying power.

“I’m proud to be co-sponsoring this Bill and will continue to fight for a more resilient food system that treats our farmers and producers fairly.”