More Powys suppliers can now access award winning carbon cutting support

This help was already available to social care businesses, through the council’s Supply Chain Sustainability Portal, and can now be accessed by highways, transport and recycling companies too.

The portal, which has been recognised with a national procurement award, is available through the council’s website: https://en.powys.gov.uk/supplychainsustainabilityportal

Suppliers using it are asked to complete a questionnaire about their business, with the results used to generate suggested carbon cutting actions, set out in five key steps.

“Our aim is to create a supply chain with credible knowledge and skills regarding decarbonisation and climate change,” said Councillor David Thomas, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, “which will provide us with more choice as we look to improve services and reduce our own carbon footprint.

“Suppliers who take action are also likely to improve their competitiveness when tendering for public sector contracts.”

It is estimated that the council’s suppliers account for around three-quarters of its total annual carbon emissions of around 90,200 tonnes of CO 2 e.

Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys said: “Our digital developers have been working hard to create this web application, which has now been adapted, so it can be used by more of our suppliers.

“We are leading the way with our digitisation of council services, and it is encouraging to see innovative solutions like this being developed which will help us reach our goal of becoming net zero for carbon emissions as quickly as possible.”

The council’s work on the first phase of its Supply Chain Sustainability Portal saw its Procurement and Commercial Services team win the Best Net Zero Initiative at the GO (Government Opportunities) Awards Wales in November.

The project has been carried out as part of the council’s Climate and Nature and Digital Transformation programmes.

For further information on the Supply Chain Sustainability Portal please contact: commercialservices@powysgov.uk