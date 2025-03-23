Shrewsbury house fire - firefighters sent to the scene to tackle blaze in bedroom

Two fire engines were sent to Avondale Drive in Castlefields in Shrewsbury at 1.22am, and crews were on the scene for around an hour.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Sunday, March 23,, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Shrewsbury.

“Fire measuring approx 10 metres by 10 metres consisting of clothing in a bedroom.

“Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus. Positive pressure ventilation was also used.”

Firefighters were sent to the scene from the nearby Shrewsbury station in St Michael’s Street and an operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews were also sent to two false alarms at the same Spar shop in Conway Drive, Telford Estate, Shrewsbury at 12.43am and 1.42am. The cause is unknown.