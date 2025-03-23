Llanwrtyd Thursday Club received donation from Epynt Motor Club
During a recent meeting of the Llanwrtyd Thursday Club, Mr Mike Kennett, President of the Epynt Motor Club presented Peri Emirali (Chairperson) with a generous cheque for the Club
On behalf of the Thursday Club members, Peri thanked Mike for the kind and generous gesture and said that the donation would go towards the running costs of the club.
The Llanwrtyd Thursday Club meets on the first and third Thursday afternoons at the Drovers Rest, Llanwrtyd between October and May and new members are always welcome.