'We wanted to give people a real artisan experience' - Artists and jewellery-makers team up to open brand new stall in Shrewsbury’s market hall

Kate Johnston from Coppermoss Jewellery, Mel Fullerton of Silverlicious Artisan Jewellery and Annalin Owen from Annalin Makes have launched The Makery inside Shrewsbury Market Hall.

The new shop, situated on the upper level of the multi-award winning market, is already proving popular with residents and market goers.

The space features beautifully handcrafted treasures including jewellery and wearable art, to home décor, ceramics, sculpture and prints.

Three Shropshire artists and jewellery designers have collaborated to open a new shop, studio and exhibition space at Shrewsbury Market Hall. Pictured left, Mel Fullerton, Kate Johnston and Annalin Owen.

The Makery aims to be a destination for 'affordable' art pieces and also houses work of other selected guest artists and makers.

The trio knew each other through different trading fairs and events, and are delighted to have completed their joint-project.