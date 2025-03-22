Ukrainian refugee filmmaker to premiere new documentary telling stories of children fleeing war-torn nation to Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lora Arkhypenko has made a new film titled Children, which will be premiered at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury on Sunday, March 30.

It is the sequel to her original hard-hitting documentary, Women, which delved into the lives of mothers who fled war to our county.

It comes shortly after the third anniversary of Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The war has been big news again recently after US president Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance were involved in a White House showdown with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lora Arkhypenko prepares to premier her latest film at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury

Lora, who is originally from Odessa but now lives in Welshpool and has studied at Newtown College, said: “Children is not just a film about war or emigration, but a story about a generation growing up between two worlds, learning to find its place in a new reality while holding on to its roots.

“It is also a story of a mother’s love - steadfast, nurturing and unwavering - as she stands by her child through uncertainty, offering reassurance, strength and a sense of belonging wherever they go.”

Through the stories of Mariia, Sonya, Manya and Timofii, the film explores how children experience emigration, build new lives, integrate into society and dream about their futures. “The film offers insight into the strength of family bonds, cultural identity and the resilience of young minds,” Lora added.

“The deep connection between mother and child is the heart of this film, showing how love becomes the anchor that helps them navigate life between two worlds.”

Lora will be doing a question and answer session after the screening, and it is hoped there will be more opportunities to view it over the coming weeks and months.