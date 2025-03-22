Three vehicles seized as Telford police tackle 'major problem' of untaxed cars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An update from Police Community Support Officer Amy-Leigh Parr, who operates in Arleston, College & Wellington, said untaxed vehicles are a "constant issue" in the area.

She said officers were doing their best to tackle the problem, and had seized three vehicles in just 24 hours.

She said they would continue to patrol the area, and act on tips from the public.

She said: "In the last 24 hours, PCSOs from Arleston and College Safer Neighbourhood Team have seized three vehicles that were parked on the public highway for having no road tax.

"This is a constant issue within the area and we are trying our best to tackle it.

"It is essential that all cars that are being driven or are parked on a public highway should have valid road tax."

Police said this car had been seized.

PCSO Parr said one of the vehicles had been seized on Ladycroft in Wellington.

She added: "We have very good relationship with the residents of Ladycroft who often make us aware of the untaxed vehicles that are parked on their street.

"This is a major problem and we are trying to work with the council to create a long-term solution. In the meantime we will carry on patrolling the areas and communicating with the residents to support their concerns."