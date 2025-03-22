Six black-and-white cats looking for homes in Shropshire including farm cat who was tragically abandoned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The cats, who are being looked after at the centre in Dorrington, include both youngsters and older pets looking for the perfect homes.

All of the cats on the centre’s Find A Pet site are black or black-and-white. According to RSPCA, black and black-and-white cats are nearly three times more likely to come into care than tabby felines.

It also takes black cats three times longer to find homes than tabby cats meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer before they are rehomed.

Vimto, Bear, Osprey, Mila along with kittens Marley and Bailey are all looking for homes - with some having very little interest since they have been available for rehoming.

Here are the six black and white cats in need for adoption today.

Vimto

Vimto. Photo: RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre

Vimto arrived in the care of the Dorrington centre at the end of January and has been looking for a home since the beginning of February.

Alice said: “Unfortunately Vimto has had very little interest at all which is such a shame as she's beautiful inside and out.

“She has really blossomed in our care and has such a big character for a small cat! She can be a little nervous around sudden movements so would benefit from a home with adults or children of secondary school age. Vimto has lived with other cats previously and so could do so again, a confident, friendly male to help build her confidence would be ideal.”

Marley and Bailey

These kittens have only just been made available for rehoming.

“Hopefully they won't take long to rehome - being kittens (which are popular) - but as we want to rehome them together it will likely take longer,” said Alice.

“Marley and Bailey didn’t have the best start in life after being abandoned but are now on the hunt for their forever family. They love toys, especially wands, treats (they love Dreamies) and sunbathing outside.”

Mila

Mila. Photo: RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre

Farm cat Mila is just around one year old.

Alice said: “Mila came to us as she was abandoned, therefore we don't have any information on her background. Since she has been in our care Mila isn't comfortable around people and so will need to live as an outdoor cat.

“She will need a barn/stable/out building to settle in for a few weeks where she will be safe, secure and learn to trust her new family from afar. She is looking for someone to keep an eye on her, feed and care for her but let her do her own thing.”

Bear

Bear. Photo: RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre

Bear is in his senior years at age eight but has a lot to love to give.

“Bear arrived with us via the Home For Life scheme after his owner sadly passed away,” said Alice. “Bear is looking for his retirement home where he can enjoy lots of fuss and company. Bear is very calm and chilled out and would make a fantastic loving companion.”

Osprey

Osprey. Photo: RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre

Osprey came into RSPCA care as a stray.

“He is very inquisitive and likes to know what everyone is up to,” said Alice.

“He enjoys a fuss, playing with toys and loves to explore so he would need to have access outdoors. He could possibly live with another cat too!”

Find out more information about the cats on the official RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre's Find A Pet website.

