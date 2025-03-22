Shifnal 10k returns this summer but needs sponsors and volunteers to ensure it's a huge success - how you can help

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Volunteers and sponsors are needed for the Shifnal 10k race,, which will be taking place on Sunday, May 11.

Coming off the back of a successful run last year, organisers of the race - Shifnal residents and runners - are excited to say this year’s event has already sold-out.

It’s become a calendar event for the people of the town as the race starts and finishes in centre and major roads close for the day.

All finishers receive a finisher medal and goody bag.

The Shifnal 10k race is back - but needs your support to make it a success. Photo: Shifnal 10k

With backing from Shifnal Town Council, the 10k race is already sponsored by a range of local businesses including Radici's in Market Place, Shifnal.

But more businesses need to get involved if the event is to reach its goals.

Coun Roger Cox, who helps the organisers, said: “It is a popular, sell-out race which raises money for charity and presents a brilliant opportunity for anybody to get involved.

“This is a brilliant showcase for Shifnal, bringing hundreds of people into the town.

“It’s fantastic for the local businesses and great for the community to promote what we have on offer here.”

Anyone interested in volunteering will receive full training and should contact info@avtiming.com for more information.

Businesses or organisations who would be willing to sponsor the event should contact roger.cox@shifnaltowncouncil.gov.uk.