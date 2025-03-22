Pair rescued from Shrewsbury M&S lift by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Marks & Spencer in Shrewsbury's town centre, earlier this afternoon.

One crew was dispatched to the Castle Street shop after a call shortly before 1pm saying two people were locked in a lift.

An update from the fire service said both people had been rescued from the lift using 'lift keys'.

It added that the lift had been 'electrically isolated' with store management given advice for an engineer to attend.