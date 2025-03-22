Organisers gearing up for return of vintage tractor run - and this is the route it will take

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The classic vehicles will drive through Ironbridge, Broseley and Bridgnorth next month as the 26th annual charity run takes place - and organisers are looking forward to a welcoming reception along the streets.

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Road Run will begin and end at Apley Farm Shop, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, and the vehicles will travel to Bridgnorth, stopping for lunch in the High Street.

So far the event has raised more than £100,000 for Midlands Air Ambulance charity since it began in 1999 and this year’s run will take place on April 6.

Organiser David Spruce of Bridgnorth Vintage Machinery Club said he is really looking forward to it.

“We are shaping up for another great Vintage Tractor Run this year,” he said.

“We are expecting more than 125 vintage tractors to take part and are hoping, once again, to raise thousands of pounds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, where every penny we raise each year goes.

“The club is very proud of the 26 events we’ve put on and the money we’ve raised, but it’s also always a wonderful celebration of these vehicles and is well received with people lining the streets and waving to the drivers, who always have a lot of fun.”

The tractor run is open to vintage tractors only, as modern tractors are too big and too fast to accommodate, and is sponsored by Furrows.

The route will cover about 25 miles and the tractors will leave Apley Farm Shop at 10am prompt.

Linda Harris, Business Development Manager at Apley, said: “We are delighted to be able to support such a worthy event and to be both the start and end point for this year’s Vintage Tractor Road Run is a privilege.

“The event is very well known in the area thanks to the hard work of David and his team it is always really well received and attracts many spectators it is always a wonderful occasion"

“We are really looking forward to seeing the array of tractors coming through our gates and waving them off while raising money for a vital charity at the same time.”

Anybody who is interested in taking part can still sign up using the entry form available at www.bridgnorthvmc.org.

Entries on the day are accepted but they must arrive very early to complete the booking process before leaving at 10am.

Apley Farm Shop includes a butchery, café and playbarn, and the company owns Apley on the High Street, a café in Bridgnorth Town Centre.

The route for the event will start and finish at Apley Farm Shop - TF119EF - and will take participants on the following route.

* At 10am turn left out of the farm shop and then left again at the main road

Left for Allscott

Left for Worfield

Left for Stapleford

Past the Apley Farm Shop site and straight over the road on to the private estate

Come off the estate at Norton

Sutton Maddock

Sutton Wood

Coalport

Ironbridge

Cross the river

Broseley

Linley Green

Linley Brook

Smithys'

Haughton

Tasley

Bridgnorth High St (Road Closed ) for the lunch break. Arriving about 12pm

At 2pm leave Bridgnorth High St

Down New Road

Cross bridge in Low Town

Left at the Bandon Arms.

Left into the Apley Estate

And back to the finish point at Apley Farm Shop.