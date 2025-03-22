Powys organisations share £30,000 grant to help tackle child poverty

Introduced by Powys County Council to help tackle child poverty in the county, the Local Engagement Pilot Initiatives was a small grant scheme available for organisations to deliver community focused initiatives and events to support low-income families, families experiencing poverty or impacted by the cost of living.

The scheme was funded thanks to the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant Scheme, which the council was successful in securing last year.

A diverse range of activities have been organised across Powys thanks to the scheme, bringing much-needed support for families and children. Some of these activities include multi-sports programmes in Knighton, Newtown and Welshpool, engaging children aged four to 12 in physical activities in half-term, family arts activities in Llanfair Caereinion, Llanfyllin and Montgomery to foster creativity and community spirit, weekly dance sessions in Brecon for children up to the age of five and a breakfast club in Llandrindod Wells where children enjoyed health breakfast and creative activities together.

Other organisations which received funding from the Local Engagement Pilot Initiatives included Celf o Gwmpas which received £1,500 for 12 weeks of Saturday morning breakfast clubs with healthy options and craft materials, Dolau Cylch which got £450 for an afternoon tea with Santa, including a picnic lunch, Christmas crafts, and presents, Dolau Recreation Association got £914 for free events, including film evenings for families and Dolau Ti a Fi: received £500 for weekly sessions for children aged 0-5, including messy play, a farm visit, storytelling, and pottery painting.

Knighton and District Community Centre received £534 for workshops for young people aged 11-16, including Christmas decorations and Valentine biscuits, Mid and North Powys Mind got £1,497 for weekly sessions for 16-25-year-olds, including free hot drinks, toast, art and craft workshops, and sports activities, Severn Wye Energy Agency received £300 for a Family Information Day in Llandrindod Wells on energy saving, money advice, and scam protection, including Baby Bank and Uniform Exchange and Ysgol Trefonnen received £300 for a family literacy event for 0-17-year-olds and their families.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “These initiatives and events will make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis in our county.

“By providing essential support and opportunities for families and children, we are fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

“We are incredibly proud of the efforts of all the groups and organisations in organising these events and are grateful for the funding from the Welsh Government in making this possible.”

Clair Swales, Chief Executive of PAVO, said: “Initiatives that support the wellbeing of children are key to building a brighter, more equitable county for generations to come.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked hard to ensure this funding makes a difference to people’s lives in Powys, empowering community organisations to create opportunities that help families thrive despite financial challenges.”

Councillor Joy Jones, Powys County Council’s Anti-Poverty Champion, said: “The activities and events funded through the Local Engagement Pilot Initiatives will have a positive impact on families and children across Powys and are crucial in addressing the challenges posed by poverty and the cost-of-living crisis.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the organisations involved and the Welsh Government for their valuable support.”