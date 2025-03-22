The last in a series of talks entitled ‘What on Earth’ will be taking place in Kington in April

Each talk has been held in a different village around Kington.

Finally on April 1 at Kingswood Village Hall there will be a local discussion panel talking about future learning, hosted by Kington Local Environment and Energy Network.

“Growing a Future Land Use and Consumer Choices’ will start at 7.30pm with doors open at 7pm.

Lucinda Lewis, Wye and Usk Farm Advisor and James Hitchcock of Rewilding Britain will look at the state of Defra carrots and Environmental Land Management’s sticks, wildlife friendly subsidies, incentives and initiatives.

A suggested donation of £5 is recommended and includes drinks and nibbles by Huntington Court.

Recordings of the series will be available on KLEEN’s Youtube channel.

For further details contact the hosts or email kingtonkleen@gmail.com.