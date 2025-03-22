A unique movie musical extravaganza is coming to a Llandrindod Wells venue in April

Movicals will be at the Albert Hall on Friday, April 11 at 7.30pm.

Prepare to be transported to a world where the magic of the stage meets the glamour of the big screen.

Enjoy a journey through some of the most iconic movie musicals of the last 50 years. From the heart-wrenching drama of Les Miserables, to the infectious beats of Fame to the irresistible charm of Mamma Mia – this show has it all and more!

Sit back and enjoy this spectacular evening of entertainment, with a tribute to the movies and musicals that we all love.

All tickets are £28 and gig goers can sit where they like as there are unreserved seats.

To book visit https://thealberthall.co.uk/whats-on/2025/movicals/