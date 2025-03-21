Swansea to Shrewsbury train cancelled as emergency services deal with 'incident' near railway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 12.51pm Transport for Wales service between Swansea and Shrewsbury was cancelled on Friday as emergency services deal with an incident near the railway.

The service stops at 33 stations including Llandrindod, Knighton, Bucknell, Craven Arms and Church Stretton.

An update by National Rail at around 12.45pm said: "This train has been cancelled because of emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway."

At around 1pm, a Transport for Wales spokesperson said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Llanelli and Llandrindod all lines are blocked.

"Ticket acceptance is in place for customers to use their tickets to travel via the mainline between Swansea and Shrewsbury and also on local bus route X48 between Llandrindod and Craven Arms at no extra cost. Customers are encouraged to check for the latest information before travelling and to allow extra time to complete their journey."

The line was reportedly reopen by 1pm, but National Rail were warning travellers that disruption was expected to continue until around 2.30pm.