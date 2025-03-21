Rowers aim for seven marathons in seven days for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Greaves, Martin Skehan, Rob Sowden and Dave Williams - all from Wellington - will be tackling the challenge on rowing machines moved across sites in the county.

Starting on May 11 at Southwater in Telford, they plan to cover 42,195 metres a day until May 17, when it is hoped they will have raised at least £5,000 for Severn Hospice and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

left to right Rob Sowden, Martin Skehan, Richard Greaves and Dave Williams

Other sites for their rowing challenge include Shrewsbury town centre and they finish with a grand finale event at Wellington town centre on May 17 when they will have musical accompaniment from two bands.

“We were inspired by the recent efforts of Kevin Sinfield and others who ran seven marathons in seven days in support of Motor Neurone Disease charities,” explained Martin. “Other rowers across the indoor rowing community are supporting the challenge and we would be keen to hear from anyone else who would like to take part.

“We hope to keep the fundraising efforts going for the MND community and Severn Hospice who play an invaluable role in both care and support for MND patients and others.

“Wellington is a fantastic town with a great community spirit so we hope local people will really get behind us and support our 7-in-7 rowathon week.”

For this wishing to support the group's efforts, their fundraising page is available at: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/7-in-7-rowathon-week