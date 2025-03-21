NFU Cymru: Record numbers of cattle culled paints sobering TB picture for Welsh farmers

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs’ (DEFRA) latest quarterly statistics show that over 13,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2024 due to bovine TB – a 27% increase compared to 2023. The 2024 figures represent the largest ever number of cattle culled because of bovine TB over a 12-month period.

The wider disease picture for last year shows that overall herd incidence, which measures the rate at which new bTB incidents are being detected in an area, remained the same. Herd prevalence, defined as the percentage of all registered herds which were not Officially TB-Free (OTF) during the time, rose by 0.1%.

NFU Cymru has vowed to keep lobbying Welsh Government for ‘meaningful change’ and a comprehensive strategy that tackles bovine TB across all its vectors.

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “These latest statistics paint a sobering picture of the total anguish being experienced by farming families across Wales affected by the hugely damaging impacts of this disease.

“The scars left behind by bovine TB are numerous and can be seen running deep across the Welsh cattle industry. We cannot continue to slaughter this many cattle each year because of this disease and if the next generation are to have any hope of farming in Wales without the threat of bTB, then something needs to change.

“These statistics further emphasise how important the work of the relatively newly-formed Welsh Government TB Programme Board and Technical Advisory Group (TAG) is for farmers in Wales. NFU Cymru welcomes the opportunity to sit around the table with vets, Welsh Government and APHA to discuss our approach to TB policy and we will continue to use our seat on the programme board to push for meaningful change at pace.

“We appreciate the need for patience in allowing these structures time to do their job, but we cannot lose sight of the farm businesses across Wales that continue to suffer because of this disease. This is why we continue to call for a comprehensive TB eradication strategy that deals with this disease wherever it exists.