Mytton & Mermaid car park plans updated as experts say they would have no impact on historic surroundings

Last November Brunning & Price, the successful pub restaurant firm, asked Shropshire Council for permission to build a new car park for customers visiting the Mytton & Mermaid in Atcham.

The venue has enjoyed significant success since reopening after being bought and refurbished by the firm.

The level of demand has proved such that the owners want to build a car park in a field across the River Severn from the Mytton & Mermaid, with 93 spaces.

Customers using the car park would walk over the historic Atcham footbridge to reach the venue.

Earlier this year the National Trust, which owns the neighbouring Attingham Park - one of the county's most popular visitor attractions - wrote objecting to the plan over concerns about the impact on historic Atcham.