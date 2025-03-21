'We were just going to scare him' - Murder accused admits to going armed with a hockey stick but denies killing DPD driver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aurman Singh was brutally attacked in Berwick Avenue in the county town on August 21 2023.

Last year, four men were convicted of his murder and a fifth man found guilty of manslaughter for providing the whereabouts of Aurman Singh to the others.

Two other men, Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24, both previously of Shaw Road in Tipton, are on trial at Stafford Crown Court, also accused of the murder of Aurman Singh. Both men deny the charges.

Two other men, Harpreet Singh and Harwinder Singh Turner, are still wanted by police in connection with the attack.

On Thursday, Mehakdeep Singh, who was arrested last year after fleeing to Austria, told the jury that he had no intention of hurting the DPD driver and denied striking him – despite leaving his home armed with a hockey stick.

The suspected killers of Aurman Singh had filmed themselves 'gloating' as the DPD worker lay dying in Berwick Avenue, a court has heard

The court heard that Mehakdeep Singh was close friends with convicted killer Arshdeep Singh – jailed last year for the murder of Aurman Singh for 28 years - as well as Sukhmandeep Singh – the DPD worker jailed for providing the whereabouts of Aurman Singh on the day he died.

Defence counsel Mr Chris Millington KC, asked Mehakdeep about his whereabouts on the weekend before the Monday attack.

He told the barrister that he had borrowed a car on the Sunday from Sukhmandeep Singh to take his girlfriend to lunch, but on that afternoon he was called by Sehajpal Singh and was asked to collect him from a kabaddi tournament in Derby, after trouble broke out.

On arrival, he said he took three men home, known to Sehajpal Singh, but that Sehajpal had decided to make his own way.

The court had already heard that Sehajpal Singh and a number of others, including Arshdeep, had visited hospitals in Derby and Nottingham that night to check on a friend, Malkeet Sing, who received a broken leg in the trouble at the kabaddi event.