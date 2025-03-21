Modern and contemporary designers in demand at Shrewsbury auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury-based Halls Fine Art was delighted to see two bronze sculptures of nude women by French Sculptor Marie-Paule Deville-Chabrolle (born in 1952), titled ‘La Dolce Vita’ and ‘Ninon’, see for £2,700 and £2,300, respectively.

An Art Deco gilt bronze of a female scarf dancer by Josef Lorenzl (1892-1950) also made £1,550 at the modern and contemporary art and design auction.

Art Deco and mid-century furniture were well represented in the auction, with a beech and elm cabinet designed by Lucien R. Ercolani for Ercol selling for £450 and a colourful 1970s dining table by renowned Danish furniture designer Poul Cadovius (1911-2011) making £330.

The beech and elm cabinet by Lucien R Ercolani for Ercol which sold for £450.

An oak, kidney-shaped, three-legged 'cow' stool from the studio of Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson sold for £280 and a rocking horse by Danish designer Kay Bojesen (1886-1958) cantered away at £160.

Oak and steel lean-to console and lean-to tables by Herefordshire border craftsman Philip Hearsey (born in 1946) sold for £230 and £210, respectively.

The domed dining table by Poul Cadovius that sold for £330.

Hearsey makes exceptional and unusual furniture, crafted from reclaimed trees that have died or fallen around his home on the Welsh borders of Herefordshire. Forged metal is combined with the wood to give an everlasting quality to the functional object and strength to the form.

Chloe Delpy-Harding, Halls Fine Art’s modern and contemporary design cataloguer, said she was delighted with the prices achieved at the auction and is accepting entries to the next modern and contemporary art and design auction on July 9.

Entries for this sale must be received by June 6. Contact Chloe at Halls Fine Art on Tel: 01743 450700 option 3 or email fineart@hallsgb.com.