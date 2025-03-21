Firefighters tackle blaze in Much Wenlock woodlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Lodge Lane, Much Wenlock, at 6:22pm today (Friday, March 21).

Crews dispatched from Much Wenlock and found a camp fire in the woodland.

The blaze was tackled by the firefighters who used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

The incident was concluded at 7:19pm.