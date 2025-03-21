Shropshire Star
Firefighters tackle blaze in Much Wenlock woodlands

Firefighters were called to a fire in Much Wenlock this evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Lodge Lane, Much Wenlock, at 6:22pm today (Friday, March 21). 

Crews dispatched from Much Wenlock and found a camp fire in the woodland. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Much Wenlock this evening.

The blaze was tackled by the firefighters who used a hose reel jet to extinguish it. 

The incident was concluded at 7:19pm. 

