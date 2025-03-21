Firefighters tackle blaze in Much Wenlock woodlands
Firefighters were called to a fire in Much Wenlock this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the open fire in Lodge Lane, Much Wenlock, at 6:22pm today (Friday, March 21).
Crews dispatched from Much Wenlock and found a camp fire in the woodland.
The blaze was tackled by the firefighters who used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.
The incident was concluded at 7:19pm.