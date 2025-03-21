Crickhowell and Presteigne have been named among the best places to live in Wales in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide

Crickhowell

The two Powys towns are among just seven Welsh locations featured in the prestigious list, which assesses factors such as schools, community spirit, transport links, and access to green spaces.

Crickhowell is described by judges as "small but perfectly formed," and was praised for its thriving independent high street, successful schools, and strong community pride. Presteigne is named as a "supremely community-minded town" and was recognised for its vibrant local initiatives, from volunteer drivers to guerrilla gardeners and a community orchard, as well as for being the only official Dark Sky town in England and Wales.

The guide, published today (Friday), names the Gower Peninsula as the best place to live in Wales, while Saffron Walden in Essex was crowned the UK’s top location.

Other Welsh locations featured in the list include Maenclochog, Penarth, Rhiwbina, and the Vale of Clwyd.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: "What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there.

“That means we can see what people really love about the places they live. That could be anything from exceptional schools and fast trains to beautiful houses and countryside."

Ms Davies continued: "The health of the high street is important, but more than anything else, what we are looking for are towns, villages and cities with strong communities who work hard to make the best of where they live, and play hard too."

The full list, along with further details and insights on each location, can be found on The Sunday Times website: https://www.thetimes.com/best-places-to-live