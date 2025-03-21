Charity for disabled adults reveals plans for new educational centre and farm shop near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bethphage, a charity that provides support to adults with learning and physical disabilities, recently purchased Lower Sutton Farm at Hampton Loade near Bridgnorth.

Until fairly recently, the charity had been running a farm-based day centre out of Oak Farm in Ditton Priors, teaching users about animal husbandry, horticulture, cooking and crafts.

But, as the charity's lease was coming up for expiration, it acquired Lower Sutton Farm with the intention of using the site as its new main premises.

Now, a new planning application, submitted to Shropshire Council, has revealed its plans for the site.

According to the application, the existing farmhouse is "not suitable for many of the charity's operations on a long-term basis" so it is proposing a new-build communal space.

Lower Sutton Farm, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bethphage

It continues: "The farmhouse currently provides temporary accommodation for staff offices, along with the communal social space, however, the building is not considered large enough to comfortably accommodate the required capacity of visitors and does not have suitable disabled access and sanitary provision."

The proposal also involves the building of a storage garage, a new parking area for staff, and the conversion of an existing double garage to function as a training kitchen and farm shop for public use.

The current temporary functions of the existing farmhouse - such as staff offices, communal areas and meeting rooms - would be relocated to the new-build 'Main Hall', with the farmhouse to later provide accommodation for visiting guests.

Speaking in July last year, Bethphage’s CEO Stef Kay said it was "a fantastic opportunity" for the charity.

She added: "There are exciting possibilities for us to consider, there is already planning permission in place for two four-bedroom residential properties, and we have other ideas we will be exploring in the future subject to consulting with all stakeholders.

"Right now, our focus is on the initial work required to have the site up and running as a working farm within six to 12 months.”

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/00656/FUL.