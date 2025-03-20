Wanted man urged to hand himself in after woman 'hit over the head with a glass' in Newport assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Detectives hunting for Ryan Twardun are urging him to hand himself in.

The 32-year-old, from Hinstock, near Market Drayton, is wanted in connection with two serious assaults in Newport.

One of the incidents happened in Fusion, in Stafford Street, on Saturday, March 8.

Ryan Twardun, 32. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police say a woman suffered head injuries after she was hit over the head with a glass. She received treatment at hospital for her injuries.

Twardun is also wanted for an assault one week before where a woman’s head was stamped on and her jaw broken.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out so far to locate Twardun, but police say he is "deliberately evading" them and have issued warnings to people who may be harbouring him.

Telford Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead said: “We believe Ryan Twardun to be one of the most dangerous offenders and he knows he is wanted.

"He knows we want to speak to him about serious assaults which took place in Newport earlier this month and is deliberately evading police.

“My advice to him would be to hand himself in to a police station now. There will be people harbouring him, people helping him, and my warning to them is we will target them as well until we find him.”

Twardun is described as white, with dark short hair, a distinctive neck tattoo and around 6ft 2in tall.

Anyone with information about Ryan Twardun’s whereabouts are asked to either ring 01952 214723 or email telfordintelligence@westmercia.police.uk

The public are advised not to approach Twardun but contact police if they see him.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The hunt for Twardun is being led by Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) department. In the past 12 months the team has secured 332 charges for domestic related crimes, 84 of these the victim has either been subject to, or at risk of, significant harm including rape, violence and stalking.

A dedicated team of specially trained detectives provide support to victims and are committed to providing the best possible service.