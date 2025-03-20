'Vacant premises is a primary concern of the town council': Civic leader's delight at Boyes' arrival in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Market Drayton deputy mayor Tim Manton has expressed his delight at the opening of the new Boyes store inside the former Wilko shop on Frogmore Road.

Speaking at the turn of the year, Mr Manton highlighted filling vacant shops and units as a top priority.

The grand opening of the new store earlier this month marked a significant landmark for Boyes: it is the Scarborough-based company's first in Shropshire and 80th overall.

Company chairman Andrew Boyes made a pledge that the business would stick around in the town.