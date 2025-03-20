Shifnal school to reopen on Friday after 'technical issues' forced closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Idsall School in Shifnal announced they would be closed on Thursday due to "technical issues".

The statement on Thursday morning said that the school network was "currently unavailable" meaning it was "impossible to open the school safely".

At around 3pm, the school announced that they would be back open on Friday, March 21.

Idsall School, Shifnal. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the school said: "We sincerely apologise for the need to close the school today. Please rest assured that we have been working hard to ensure the school is safe and ready to reopen tomorrow."

The school confirmed telephone lines were now operational, but limited access to other systems and emails meant some responses may be delayed.

The statement concluded: "We truly appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to resolve these issues.

"Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming students back tomorrow."