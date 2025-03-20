Rail line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth to close for almost two weeks - here is what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the "essential" engineering work taking place between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth will see the line closed from this Friday (March 21) at 6pm until Wednesday, April 2.

There will be replacement bus services runnning between the two stations throughout the closure, a spokeswoman for TfW said.

She added that the works will see the renewal of tracks, the strengthening of the embankments and other "essential" maintenance.

She said: "Trains will run from Birmingham International and Shrewsbury calling at all stations. Buses will replace trains between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth and trains will run between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth.

"Please check your journey before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk."

