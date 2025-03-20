Peter Rhodes on big sandwiches, bigger Gladiators and the rise and rise of the Sickfluencers

One word sums up the difference between Gladiators (BBC) today and the original version in the 1990s – wallop! It may be an illusion but, as the finals approach, there seems to be a lot more full-on bumping, headbanging and neck-wrenching in this year's version, with a greater disparity in size between contenders and Gladiators – especially the females. I'm sure all precautions are taken and the medical support is first-class. But do you find yourself spending a lot of time wincing?

One of the weekend glossy supplements featured spring fashions for us males. You can't help noticing how the trousers are cut in the ludicrous American fashion-disaster way about four inches above the ankle, waving at half-mast. Memo to Canada, Panama and Greenland: When you find yourself wearing trousers like this, you'll know the Yanks have really taken over.