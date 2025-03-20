Peter Rhodes on big sandwiches, bigger Gladiators and the rise and rise of the Sickfluencers
What the headlines say: “Parts of country will be hotter than Ibiza this week.” What the headlines mean: The weather's lousy in Ibiza.”
One word sums up the difference between Gladiators (BBC) today and the original version in the 1990s – wallop! It may be an illusion but, as the finals approach, there seems to be a lot more full-on bumping, headbanging and neck-wrenching in this year's version, with a greater disparity in size between contenders and Gladiators – especially the females. I'm sure all precautions are taken and the medical support is first-class. But do you find yourself spending a lot of time wincing?
One of the weekend glossy supplements featured spring fashions for us males. You can't help noticing how the trousers are cut in the ludicrous American fashion-disaster way about four inches above the ankle, waving at half-mast. Memo to Canada, Panama and Greenland: When you find yourself wearing trousers like this, you'll know the Yanks have really taken over.