'Inspirational' Shrewsbury runner with MND to put on gala dinner in quest to raise £100,000 - here's how to get tickets

Shropshire Shufflers' Nick Deane, from Shrewsbury, was diagnosed with the debilitating condition which causes muscles to weaken and waste away in 2023 at the age of 56.

Despite the devastating news, Nick has thrown himself into fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), and has racked up £54,000 already.

He climbed the Three Peaks with a big group of pals last year, and he met Sinfield at a fundraising event last December.

Former rugby ace Sinfield has been a staunch supporter of MNDA after his former team mate and close friend, the late Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with the condition. He praised Nick’s efforts as “incredible”, “inspirational” and “nothing short of phenomenal”.

Now Nick is preparing his next fundraiser - a gala dinner with live music and comedian Olivia Lee.

Nick said: “My instinct when I see a problem is to do something.

“It mattered to me to make a difference whilst I still could. I couldn’t retreat to bed. I was still running so took part in the MND run 26 miles in December 2023 and thanks to many generous donors raised £11,500!

“That inspired me to look for another challenge and after a friend suggested the Three Peaks, I found 38 people to climb with me so that now another £54,000 has been raised not just from the Three Peaks but also from individuals completing their own events. One friend even made it her wedding present!

“Now with this gala, the goal is to get that total to over £100,000 - to support research and to make sure that, one day, MND has a cure.”

The black tie event will be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Saturday, April 5 and includes a dining experience with canapes and a two-course meal, and music from the Hot Jazz Biscuits.

Olivia Lee, a former T4 presenter, is perhaps best known for pranks having appeared on Balls Of Steel and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

She is an ambassador for MNDA, having lost her grandmother to the disease.

There is also a charity auction, which will be hosted by TV auctioneer David Brettell, who has appeared on Dickinson’s Real Deal.

Prizes include a training session with England rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson, a signed shirt from the 2003 World Cup winning squad he was part of, England rugby tickets, a tour of the Coronation Street set with a member of the cast, a stay in a five-star holiday cottage and a Range Rover Sport for a weekend.

Anyone interested can view and bid on the lots online at app.galabid.com/nicksmndball/items#skip.

To book your tickets to Nick’s gala dinner for MNDA, or to donate to his fundraising campaign, visit nicksmndfundraisers.co.uk/.