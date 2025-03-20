81-year-old heart attack survivor pens thankful letter to first responders who helped save him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Preece, of Claverley near Bridgnorth, collapsed after finishing a game of indoor bowls at Alveley Village Hall on December 18 last year.

CPR was started promptly by friends and members at the village hall who had recently completed training held by Alveley First Responders as emergency services were called to the scene.

Alveley First Responders Mike Nixon and Martin Hill were first on the scene, followed by two crews and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The team managed to restart the 81-year-old’s heart at the scene, and he was taken to hospital for further emergency care.

John spent a month in New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton and was fitted with an internal defibrillator before being discharged home.

Shortly after, the CFR group received a 'thank you' letter from John - alongside a donation to the scheme.

Recalling the day, John said: “The phrase ‘having one's ducks in a row’ couldn’t have been more accurate than on that day.

“Had I been anywhere else, I am sure I would not have survived so I owe the CFRs and the air ambulance doctor my life, for which I am most grateful.

“Apparently, and thanks to you good people, I have only lost 5 per cent of my heart function.

“In thanks to you I am making a donation to the First Responders.

“Again, many many thanks.”

Mike, who has been a CFR for 10 years, said: “I am so happy to hear John had a positive outcome and just shows the importance of early CPR and the excellent work CFRs do in their local community supporting WMAS.

“We had recently held a free CPR and defib awareness course a few months earlier to John’s cardiac arrest which the people with him had undertaken so had the knowledge to start CPR and get one of the three CPADs we have in the village.

“We have since done more CPR training in February this year with the bowls club at which John came along and was guest of honour.

“Whilst we absolutely don’t volunteer for the money, it’s an enormously generous donation which will go directly back into the community that we serve.

“The money has been spent on replacing the decals and signage on our new scheme vehicle.”