Two projects have taken place in Builth Wells recently thanks to the town council and the help of  volunteers

The new Christmas tree at the Groe in Builth Wells

Deputy Mayor Councillor Alan Waller pulling the tree into position

The Margaret Evans Memorial Garden next to Cribs Clothing was completely overgrown and there were lots of cans and other litter in it.

So town council members, staff and volunteers cleared out all of the litter and then cut back all of the trees and shrubs opening up the pleasant garden area again.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said: “The town council still needs to decide if it will be planting more shrubs or putting something different in there.”

The second project involved planting a Christmas tree between the Groe car par, the memorial site and the town’s Gorsedd stones.

The tree was donated to the council and the idea is that at Christmas the tree will be decorated to light up that area.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said: “Christmas planning starts early in Builth. To build on the success of last year’s inaugural Christmas tractor run, and the ever popular Christmas lights display and Santas grotto, the town council has now planted a large Christmas tree close to the war memorial on the Groe.

“This will form part of the town’s Christmas celebrations this year.

“Our thanks go to Councillors Davies, Waller and Hammond, as well as Ray Bennett from Eppynt Christmas Tree Farm, Llangammarch Wells, for putting up the tree. Rays company also supplied the tree. We also want to thank Theo Davies for loaning us the digger and young Theo Waller for doing a great job as our health and safety officer!”