Powys community council says Labour Government’s family farm tax grab is ‘abhorrent’

The rural community council represents a population of about 615 residents

A small community council in Rhayader says the Labour Government’s family farm tax grab is ‘abhorrent’ as it shows solidarity with farmers.

St Harmon Community Council agreed to ask all county councillors and ministers to lobby and put pressure on the government to reconsider its decision, to retain the future of farming in Wales.

They have written to Powys County Councillor Claire Johnson-Wood, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds and Brecon and Radnorshire MP David Chadwick as part of their lobbying efforts.

In their letter, the community council which represents the population of about 615 residents said; “St Harmon and Pant y Dwr form a rural parish, with many family owned and operated farming businesses who are asset rich but cash poor.

“The announcements in the recent Labour budget pose an existential threat to the continuance of these family businesses that have historically passed from generation to generation.

“The recent 2024 autumn budget change to inheritance tax relief announced by the Labour Government will introduce a family farm tax, which will have a devastating impact on family farms and farmers’ ability to pass on their farms to the next generation of farmers.

“This community Council find this tax grab abhorrent, and wish to state its solidarity with our hard working local farmers.”