Sound will be the focus of two events in Llanwrtyd Wells on Sunday, March 23

A Welsh Service will take place at Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre at 2pm on that day. It will be led by Fiona Gannon.

At the same time a Sound Bath experience will be starting in the Victoria Hall in the town.

It will take place between 2pm and 4pm and 6pm and 8pm.

Go and relax as the waves of sound flow over you, as the host Cheryl will be using crystal singing bowls, gong, crystal harp, hand pan drums and many more instruments.

The cost is £10 each session.

For more information and to book a place contact Cheryl Hood on 07961315785 or email angelisholistic@btinternet.com