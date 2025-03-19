Nine-bedroom country mansion near Oswestry built by an earl goes on the market for less than £3 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Grade II listed Knockin Hall near Oswestry was built by the Earl of Bradford between 1690 and 1720 as his family summer residence.

Since then, the house has evolved and been added to over the centuries.

Estate agent Strutt & Parker, which are selling Knockin Hall said the property offers exceptional dining and entertaining space on the ground floor, with the windows providing a wonderful vista over the gardens and parkland beyond.

The first and second floors comprise nine bedrooms and four bathrooms, ensuring good balance to the ground floor accommodation.

Alastair Summerfield, director said: “Entering the property via the stone portico, the reception hall, with a black and white tiled floor, flows into the formal and informal reception rooms.

“The drawing room and morning room benefit from south facing bay windows towards the Breidden Hill. The dining room is centrally located with access to both the kitchen and games room. The kitchen, along with the sitting/dining room, has been beautifully extended and refurbished under the instructions of renowned architect Graham Moss.

“An attractive oak staircase leads from the hallway to the first and second floor landings, with a sky lantern above. On the first floor is the principal bedroom suite that has an adjoining dressing room and en suite bathroom with double sinks, free standing central bath and a separate shower.

“On the second floor is the guest bedroom with en suite bathroom. There are five further bedrooms and two bathrooms arranged over the first and second floors. Two further bedrooms are accessed from the back stairs, which links all floors. The hall also gives access to a large vaulted cellar.”

He said outside he property there are 24.42 acres of land and several cottages on site.

“The Hall stands in glorious gardens with gravel pathways leading between stocked borders and well-manicured lawns to the productive walled kitchen garden and woodland walk which boasts an abundance of mature specimen trees and an array of rhododendrons,” said Mr Summerfield.

“Two lakes bordered by beautiful irises sit centrally within the parkland style setting, whilst the sweeping lawns continue down to the orchard, and coppice of ornamental Himalayan birch.

“The Lodge House is a traditional sandstone cottage, currently let out on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy. The property comprises a kitchen breakfast room, sitting room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

“The two staff cottages, Megs Cottage and Courtyard Cottage converted from some of the traditional farm buildings are situated within a courtyard and benefit from the privacy of being hidden from view of the hall. There is also an open garage/workshop and triple garage.”

