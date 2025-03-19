Motorcyclist, 61, who died in crash at notorious A41 crash blackspot is named at inquest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mark St David Williams, aged 61, was involved in a crash at High Heath, Hinstock, near Market Drayton, on March 2 this year.

Mr Williams, a scaffolding manager who was born in Lichfield and lived in Cannock, was riding a Triumph Rocket three-wheeled trike when the crash happened at around 11.18am. The other vehicles involved were a Harley Davidson trike and a Hyundai i10 car. The Harley Davidson rider was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and the car driver was unhurt, according to the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An air ambulance helicopter was called as well as paramedics in two road ambulances.

The A41 at Hinstock. Photo: Google

An inquest into Mr Williams’ death was opened at Shropshire Coroner’s Court at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Tuesday (March 18).

The hearing was told that paramedics and the police were sent to the scene, but despite the best efforts of emergency services, nothing could be done to save Mr Williams and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was identified by his wife.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to be heard in full on July 17 this year.

The day after the crash, West Mercia Police made a public appeal for video footage and information.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of either the collision itself of the vehicles in the minutes before it.

Sign up today to get all the latest news headlines from Shropshire and Mid Wales delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter