Inside Regina’s - the West Midlands restaurant where you can dine like royalty - opening date

Regal restaurant Regina’s is offering diners the opportunity to dine like royalty with its sumptuous menu full of authentic Mediterranean flavours.

As you can see from the beautiful images, the hotspot is delivering a new level of elegant dining to the West Midlands.

Situated on Newhall Street near Colmore Row in Birmingham in a former All Bar One, Regina’s Bar & Restaurant is officially opening on Friday, March 21.

The new venue is brought to you by the team behind Noel’s Bar & Restaurant on the waterfront near The Cube.

They have offered the sneak peek inside as the final preparations for opening are in full swing for its eagerly anticipated opening.

They are also offering the first 300 future guests a 40% off food voucher - if they are among the first to sign up to their mailing list (see full terms and conditions below).

What’s on the menu at Regina’s?

The menu at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant is promised to feature the high quality, fresh flavours and unrivalled attention-to-detail which has made the team’s flagship restaurant Noel’s so successful.

Highlights include an exquisite selection of Mediterranean tapas, such as Mushroom and Truffle Arancini, Slow-roasted Beef Croquettes, and Mediterranean Lamb Kofta, perfect for sharing and crafted to highlight bold yet balanced flavours. Guests can also enjoy indulgent specialties like Kings Beluga Caviar, served with traditional accompaniments for a refined start to their meal.

All pasta is made freshly in-house, ensuring authentic flavours and an elevated experience. Highlights include the Ravioli Aragosta, filled with luxurious lobster and finished with caviar, and Pan-roasted Fillet of Monkfish complimented with Roasted Pepper Sauce, Buttered Spinach, Pepperonata Garnish and Parma Ham.

For those seeking indulgence, the Grill Selection showcases aged premium cuts such as the 28-Day Aged Chateaubriand and Grilled Native Lobster, available with classic accompaniments.

What about the drinks menu at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant in Birmingham?

The drinks menu features expertly crafted cocktails, fine wines, and premium spirits. Signature offerings include the Regina Royale, an elegant champagne cocktail, and the Negroni Sbagliato, a timeless classic with a Mediterranean twist.

Regina’s Bar & Restaurant set to elevate dining experiences in the West Midlands

“Regina”, meaning “queen” in Latin, embodies the mission of Regina’s Bar & Restaurant – to offer a regal dining experience and treat every guest like royalty.

The restaurant serves modern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine crafted with elegance and grandeur, bringing the taste of sun-kissed shores to Birmingham in a luxurious and sophisticated setting, ensuring every guest feels special and valued.

The brand-new concept of Regina’s Bar & Restaurant sets to elevate Birmingham’s bar and dining scene, not just in terms of food but experience too.

Designed by award-winning interior, architecture and brand design studio, Tibbatts Abel, the interior of the restaurant draws on themes of opulence, natural forms and grandeur.

From its impressive entrance creating an exclusive arrival experience, to Crittal-style glazing and rich upholstery to a 3.5m-wide 3D flower sculpture, created by renowned artist David Begbie, adorning the bar, Regina’s Bar & Restaurant truly is a venue fit for royalty.

'We're committed to delivering an unparalleled, high end experience'

Jimmy Devollaj Co-Director at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant, shared his excitement about the restaurant’s culinary approach: “At Regina’s, we believe exceptional dining starts with the finest ingredients. Every dish is crafted with precision, from our freshly made pasta to our expertly grilled prime cuts. We’re committed to delivering an unparalleled, high-end experience that blends Mediterranean warmth with sophisticated flavours.”

Sabi Ukaj, Co-Director at Regina’s Bar & Restaurant, added: “We’re truly excited to be nearing the grand opening of Regina’s Bar & Restaurant. We can’t wait to welcome our guests to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience, where the vibrant flavours of the Mediterranean meet the heart of Birmingham.

“An enormous amount of hard work has gone into creating this restaurant, from crafting the perfect menu to designing a space which reflects the very essence of fine dining and warm hospitality.

“While we will always do our best to accommodate walk-ins, the opening of Regina’s Bar & Restaurant is highly anticipated, so we’d strongly recommend reserving a table as soon as bookings open to avoid disappointment!”

How do I sign up to the Regina’s Bar & Restaurant mailing list and claim a 40% food voucher?

To explore the full menu and sign up to the mailing list to be the first to receive updates, please visit reginas.co.uk

Please not the full terms and conditions for the food voucher: 40% off is for the first 300 subscribers to sign up to the mailing list. Offer is valid on food only and cannot be redeemed with any other offers or exchanged for monetary value. The discount can be redeemed between March 23 and April 20, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and Mother’s Day.