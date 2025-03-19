Firefighters rescue person stuck inside a lift at nursing and residential home in Newport
Firefighters have rescued a person who was stuck inside a lift at a nursing and residential home in Newport.
By Luke Powell
Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Rylands Care on Forton Road at around 6.15am this morning.
One fire crew was sent from Newport Fire Station to the incident.
Firefighters freed one female using lift keys.
The incident concluded at 6.37am.