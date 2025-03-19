Firefighters called to Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury after collision on car park causes oil spillage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.19am today (March 19) reporting the incident at the health club on Oteley Road.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Crews discovered a small leak of hydraulic oil following a "slight" collision on a car park.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe.

The incident was under control by 9.40am.