Firefighters called to Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury after collision on car park causes oil spillage
Firefighters were called to the Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury this morning after a collision caused an oil spillage.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.19am today (March 19) reporting the incident at the health club on Oteley Road.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Crews discovered a small leak of hydraulic oil following a "slight" collision on a car park.
Firefighters made the vehicles safe.
The incident was under control by 9.40am.