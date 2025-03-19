Dog walker picked up alleged murder weapons discarded after Shrewsbury ambush and took them home, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The details emerged in the trial of two men accused of being part of a gang which ambushed and killed DPD worker Aurman Singh, on a quiet street in Shrewsbury, on August 21, 2023.

Sehajpal Singh, 26, and Mehakdeep Singh, 24 - both previously of Shaw Road in Tipton - are on trial at Stafford Crown Court accused of murder.

Both deny the charges.

Four men were jailed for 28 years each last year after being found guilty of Aurman's murder, while an inside man, who worked with the victim at DPD in Stoke-on-Trent and provided his killers with the means to track him down, was jailed for 10 years for manslaughter.

Prosecution barrister Simon Denison KC read a police statement regarding the discovery of a hockey stick and shovel, which the prosecution alleges were used by the defendants in the attack on Aurman Singh.