A tribute to the Music of Nile Rodgers and Chic will be coming to a Llandrindod Wells venue in April

Good Times will be at the Albert Hall on Saturday, April 5 at 8pm.

Good Times go to every length to capture the raw funk, soul and disco dynamics of Nile Rodgers’ music and bring it to life on stage with a full 90-minute stage show.

This energy-packed experience comes complete with dazzling sequins, stylish outfits, engaging crowd interactions, and all the signature elements that make the Good Times experience unforgettable for fans.

It is this attention to detail that makes Good Times the most authentic tribute band on the circuit today.

The setlist is a celebration of timeless classics, featuring hits like “Good Times,” “Le Freak,” and “Everybody Dance,” alongside iconic productions for Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and many more!

Good Times will have you on the dance floor all night long.

Good Times is not affiliated or endorsed by Nile Rodgers and Chic

Tickets are £20 and gig goers can sit where they like as there is unreserved seating.

To book tickets or for more information visit https://thealberthall.co.uk/whats-on/2025/good-times/, book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk or call 0300 102 4255