Welshpool woman taking on 'emotional' London marathon in brother's memory - on what would have been his 41st birthday

A number of Severn Hospice’s Gold Bond runners have been training tirelessly for the April event, preparing to tackle the 26.2-mile course in memory of their loved ones - while raising money for charity.

Among them is Kerry Trow, who will be running in memory of her brother, Steve Moore, who sadly passed away at the charity’s Shrewsbury hospice in May last year.

This race holds even greater significance for Kerry, as it falls on what would have been Steve’s 41st birthday.

Steve Moore.

Kerry, who lives near Welshpool said: “Race day will be emotional, because it would have been my brother’s birthday. However, I’m certain he will be with me every step of the way and as I cross that finish line.

“Steve was always a fit and healthy young man, serving in both the police force and the RAF. Less than two years ago, we proudly watched him marry the love of his life, Maddie. He told me he felt like he was 'riding on the crest of a wave,' excited about the future they were building together.

“In November 2023, after seeking medical advice for a persistent cough, he received a devastating diagnosis - he had inoperable lung cancer. Despite an initial prognosis of three years, we remained hopeful for precious time together.

“However, after his first round of immunotherapy in December, his health deteriorated rapidly. He spent very little time at home, needing frequent hospital admissions in Shrewsbury, Telford, and eventually Stoke.

“On May 5th, Steve was rushed to Stoke Hospital struggling to breathe, and the following day, we were told to prepare for the worst. Though he rallied for a short time, he was still very ill and longed to be somewhere more peaceful. That’s when we received the news that he could be admitted to Severn Hospice in Shrewsbury - this was a huge relief for him.

“At the hospice, one of his final wishes was granted - he was able to spend time with his beloved dog, Lil, who curled up on his bed, resting her head on his knee. In those final days, our family - Maddie, my parents, my children, and I - were able to share precious moments with him in a comforting, home-from-home environment. We talked, laughed, hugged, and cried before saying our final goodbyes. Steve was treated with such kindness, dignity, and respect, and that care extended to us as his family. I will be forever grateful.

Steve Moore.

“I am driven by a deep desire to give back to Severn Hospice, ensuring that other families receive the same compassionate support we did.”

Phil Haigh, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team, said: “Kerry is inspirational - at the start, she was not a seasoned runner but has been totally committed in her training for this year’s marathon and has just completed her first half and now can’t wait to cross the finishing line at next month’s London Marathon. We know it will be an incredibly emotional day for her, but we can’t thank her enough for doing this for us.

“All of our Gold Bond runners are amazing, and their dedication is phenomenal. They are all driven by one aim – to give back to the charity that cared for thier loved ones. And we could not be more grateful to them for their generosity: we wish them well for race day and we know they will absolutely smash it.”

Each year, Severn Hospice provides essential care and support to thousands of local people living with incurable illnesses. While all services are provided free of charge, the charity must raise £2 for every £3 it spends to continue delivering expert clinical, psychological, spiritual, and social care.

To find out more about the charity’s Gold Bond runners go to severnhospice.org.uk/tcs-london-marathon-2025-meet-our-runners

