View the partial solar eclipse in the Elan Valley on Saturday, March 29

Join the Elan Valley Dark Sky Team as they set up outside the Elan Valley Visitor Centre to help you watch the Moon take a bite out of the Sun during the Partial Solar Eclipse, weather permitting!.

The partial solar eclipse will take place on Saturday, March 29 and the team will be at the visitors centre from 10am until 12pm.

The Moon will obscure 38% of the Sun at totality in this part of the world, and the team will provide solar glasses to help you watch safely.

Booking is not required.